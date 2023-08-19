Kava (KAVA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.49 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 19th. During the last week, Kava has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $487.26 million and $2.49 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00002671 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00041402 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00029260 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013532 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 704,499,447 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,490,141 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

