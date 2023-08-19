KBR (NYSE:KBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.43.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBR traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $59.61. 692,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,673. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.27 and a 200-day moving average of $58.46. KBR has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.10, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that KBR will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at KBR

In related news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 119,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $7,338,405.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,988,603.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other KBR news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 119,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $7,338,405.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,988,603.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $1,213,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,518,590.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,269 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,639 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of KBR by 930.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the third quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Articles

