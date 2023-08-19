Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kemper from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of KMPR stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.58. 431,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,235. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.88. Kemper has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $68.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. Kemper’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kemper will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kemper news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $69,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,637.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,082,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kemper by 59,563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 328,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after purchasing an additional 327,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kemper by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,825,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,367,000 after purchasing an additional 297,632 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,366,000. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON increased its position in shares of Kemper by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 422,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,111,000 after purchasing an additional 262,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

