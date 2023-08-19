Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 340 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $90.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $93.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.72 and its 200 day moving average is $82.40.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

