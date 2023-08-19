Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in CME Group were worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CME. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in CME Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in CME Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.70.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock opened at $203.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.78 and a 200-day moving average of $186.88. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $209.31.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.47, for a total transaction of $1,232,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,990 shares in the company, valued at $6,572,985.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CME Group news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.47, for a total value of $1,232,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,572,985.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,426,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,391 shares of company stock worth $5,786,549 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.