Kentucky Retirement Systems Cuts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.
The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $123.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.56 and a 200 day moving average of $131.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $172.73.
The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.49%.
Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group
In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.65.
View Our Latest Report on The PNC Financial Services Group
The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The PNC Financial Services Group
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.