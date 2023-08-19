Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $48.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.74 and a one year high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.