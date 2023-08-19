Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Exelon were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,346,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,138,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,694,000 after purchasing an additional 17,487 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.01 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $46.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.38.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

