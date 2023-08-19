Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Southern were worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Southern by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Southern news, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,538,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 844,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,738,351.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,761 shares of company stock valued at $10,152,544. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SO. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.07.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $67.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.94%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

