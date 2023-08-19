Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Lowered to $142.00 at Bank of America

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KEYS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered Keysight Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.91.

Keysight Technologies stock traded down $20.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.37. 7,827,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $125.89 and a 12-month high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 20.19%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,904,194.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,904,194.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 22,598.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,271,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,925,016,000 after buying an additional 59,010,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,693,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,962,730,000 after buying an additional 270,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,029,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,344,458,000 after buying an additional 150,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 13.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,845,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $811,339,000 after buying an additional 581,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

