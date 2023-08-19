Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Morgan Stanley

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. VNET Group reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut Keysight Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $174.91.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 13.8 %

NYSE:KEYS traded down $20.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.37. 7,827,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,566. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.54. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $125.89 and a twelve month high of $189.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

