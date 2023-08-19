Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KFRC. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Kforce from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kforce in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Kforce Trading Up 0.0 %

KFRC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.47. 74,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Kforce has a one year low of $49.35 and a one year high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.90.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Kforce had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $389.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kforce will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kforce

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kforce by 26.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,514,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,557,000 after acquiring an additional 521,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kforce by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,341,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,349,000 after acquiring an additional 120,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,477,000 after buying an additional 83,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,651,000 after buying an additional 12,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,416,000 after buying an additional 103,130 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

