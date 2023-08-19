Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $496.14 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Kimball Electronics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Kimball Electronics Stock Performance

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $686.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.18. Kimball Electronics has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $30.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimball Electronics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimball Electronics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 3.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

