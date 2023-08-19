Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.60 to $6.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.20.

NYSE KGC opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.68. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $5.57. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

