Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $270.00 to $389.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.83.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

NYSE:KNSL opened at $367.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.90. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $239.82 and a 12 month high of $393.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $369.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.71.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.40. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $295.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,624,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $524,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,786,600.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,624,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,604 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

