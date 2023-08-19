KOK 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $275,404.96 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 19th. One KOK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 36.9% lower against the dollar. KOK has a market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $275,404.96 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00491814 USD and is down -14.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $114,689.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

