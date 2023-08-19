Komodo Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000751 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $26.56 million and $324,554.67 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00095352 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00051769 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00027662 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.