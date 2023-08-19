Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.54

Shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNYGet Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and traded as high as $3.55. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 199,747 shares trading hands.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.53.

Koninklijke KPN Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Further Reading

