KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.70

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KSHB – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and traded as low as $0.66. KushCo shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 538,000 shares.

KushCo Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69.

KushCo Company Profile

KushCo Holdings, Inc provides ancillary products and services to the legal cannabis and CBD industries. The firm through its subsidiaries and brands provides product quality, exceptional customer service, compliance knowledge and a local presence in serving diverse customer base. The company was founded by Dallas Imbimbo, John Kovacevich, Nicholas Kovacevich, and Jeffrey Meng on December 15, 2010 and is headquartered in Cypress, CA.

