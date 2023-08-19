L & S Advisors Inc Sells 68,668 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 93.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 68,668 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 90.0% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BMY stock opened at $62.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.07 and a 200-day moving average of $66.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $59.71 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $129.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

