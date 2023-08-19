L & S Advisors Inc Takes Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $146.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $83.49 and a 1-year high of $161.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.26.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

