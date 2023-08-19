Lake Street Capital Lowers OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target to $13.00

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OPRX. B. Riley reduced their price target on OptimizeRx from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on OptimizeRx from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on OptimizeRx from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $22.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $144.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.97.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 23.30%. Research analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of OptimizeRx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.