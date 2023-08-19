Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.83. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $78.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.30 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 22.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $28,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,437.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 828.3% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 279,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 249,644 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $643,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $575,000. 59.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

