Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $558,000 Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,610,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,806,000 after buying an additional 185,704 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,300,000 after buying an additional 2,480,451 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,870,000 after buying an additional 50,586 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after buying an additional 583,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,969,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,263,000 after purchasing an additional 366,054 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT stock opened at $150.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.75. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.39 and a 52-week high of $157.14.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 128.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.53%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

