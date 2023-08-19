Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $697,000 Position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC – Free Report) by 61.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,725 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.23% of Worldwide Webb Acquisition worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in Worldwide Webb Acquisition by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,841,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Worldwide Webb Acquisition by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,035,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Worldwide Webb Acquisition by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Worldwide Webb Acquisition by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 433,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 114,297 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,382,000.

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WWAC opened at $10.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35. Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

About Worldwide Webb Acquisition

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer brands, amazon-centric, online marketplace, food tech, new media, digital health, software-as-a-service, fintech, and others.

