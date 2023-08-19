Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $659,000 in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of 89bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 89bio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 89bio from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on 89bio in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on 89bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on 89bio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 89bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

Insider Activity at 89bio

In other 89bio news, Director Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 6,250 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $111,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kathleen Laporte sold 12,500 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $235,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 6,250 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $111,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,750 shares of company stock worth $646,938 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

89bio Stock Performance

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.96, a current ratio of 18.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. 89bio, Inc. has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $22.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.25.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About 89bio

(Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.