Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $598,000 Investment in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Repligen by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,070,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $858,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,078 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,615,000 after acquiring an additional 142,480 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,315,000 after acquiring an additional 65,550 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,601,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,232,000 after acquiring an additional 82,356 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,753,000 after buying an additional 18,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Repligen stock opened at $157.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 65.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.01. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $134.64 and a twelve month high of $241.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.55.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.93 million. Repligen had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.44.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

