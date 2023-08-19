Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Braze by 189.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Braze by 50,225.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Braze by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Braze during the first quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $40.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.50. Braze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $48.25.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 36.38%. Braze’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Braze from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Braze from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Braze in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.94.

In other Braze news, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 26,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,111,259.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 26,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,111,259.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 12,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $578,936.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 137,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,198,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 483,006 shares of company stock worth $20,746,085. 26.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

