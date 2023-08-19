Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,036 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 25.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Frontdoor by 11.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 42.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,096,000 after purchasing an additional 249,371 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTDR. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.71.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.32. Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 187.58%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

