Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 79.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,278 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 131,780 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 724.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,574,260 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $24,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,339 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after buying an additional 1,084,969 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,035.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 586,845 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after buying an additional 535,174 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 490.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 452,665 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after buying an additional 376,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $6,722,000. 19.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 2,938 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $39,516.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,695.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:LEVI opened at $14.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

