Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 95.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550,729 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sonos by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonos by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,485 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Sonos by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,452,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sonos by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,040,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sonos by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,631,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,378,000 after acquiring an additional 280,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Sonos news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 7,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $105,543.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,681 shares in the company, valued at $305,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,211 shares of company stock worth $148,966 over the last quarter. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Sonos from $23.70 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Sonos from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Sonos stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -39.28, a PEG ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.89.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

