Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 120,240 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 92.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 120,240 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 35.9% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 134,200.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Winnebago Industries

In other news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 294,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total transaction of $20,015,940.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 468,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,840,206.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on WGO shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of WGO stock opened at $65.02 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.82 and a 52-week high of $70.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.35. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $900.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 14.27%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

