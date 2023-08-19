Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 4,290 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 142.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 19.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after buying an additional 241,026 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 22.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 68.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,735,000 after buying an additional 77,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPOT. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $154.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $131.87 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.59.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.89). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 42.48%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.