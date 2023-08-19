Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $575,000 Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $808,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Planet Fitness by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $9,179,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 594,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,206,000 after buying an additional 250,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Stock Up 0.9 %

Planet Fitness stock opened at $59.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $85.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.99 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 86.09% and a net margin of 12.03%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BNP Paribas cut Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Planet Fitness

About Planet Fitness

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.