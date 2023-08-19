Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Trims Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,964 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Workday were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $224.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.81. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $240.18. The stock has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Workday from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Workday from $246.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.47.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $869,334.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,795,155.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800 in the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

