LDR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

LDR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,585 shares during the period. Hersha Hospitality Trust comprises approximately 0.8% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. LDR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1,635.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,310,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after buying an additional 1,234,641 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 112.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 468,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 248,389 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,708,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,556,000 after buying an additional 183,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 751.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 159,362 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,152,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on HT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.80.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

HT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.48. The company had a trading volume of 464,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,676. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $11.56. The company has a market cap of $259.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

