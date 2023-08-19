Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Price Target Cut to GBX 238 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 240 ($3.04) to GBX 238 ($3.02) in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LGGNY. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.68) to GBX 254 ($3.22) in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.68) to GBX 275 ($3.49) in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 375 ($4.76) to GBX 330 ($4.19) in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.06) to GBX 300 ($3.81) in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 355 ($4.50) to GBX 315 ($4.00) in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Legal & General Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $285.33.

Legal & General Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGGNY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 43,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,848. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $16.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

