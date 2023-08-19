Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LEG

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Shares of LEG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.65. 1,008,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,138. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.28. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average is $31.53.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $195,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,884.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEG. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 377.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Leggett & Platt

(Get Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.