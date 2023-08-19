Lewis Capital Management LLC Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 754 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $432.99. 58,376,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,947,260. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $436.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 225.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $480.88.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 345,187 shares of company stock valued at $140,075,333 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.16.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

