Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) CEO Sells $104,442.70 in Stock

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $104,442.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,982,434.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 1.5 %

LBRDA stock opened at $89.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.63 and a 200-day moving average of $82.29. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.15 and a fifty-two week high of $114.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,815,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,150,000. Gavilan Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,059,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2,348.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after buying an additional 80,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 442.3% in the first quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 92,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after buying an additional 75,652 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

