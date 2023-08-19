LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Price Performance

LFVN traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $5.21. 81,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,084. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.19. LifeVantage has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $66.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at LifeVantage

In other LifeVantage news, insider Bradley Louis Radoff bought 20,000 shares of LifeVantage stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LifeVantage

LifeVantage Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 30.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeVantage in the first quarter worth $234,000. 27.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.