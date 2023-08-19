LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
LFVN traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $5.21. 81,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,084. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.19. LifeVantage has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $66.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.83 and a beta of 0.96.
In other LifeVantage news, insider Bradley Louis Radoff bought 20,000 shares of LifeVantage stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
