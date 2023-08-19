Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Lightbridge Trading Up 9.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LTBR traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.78. 138,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,366. Lightbridge has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $60.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.69.
Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter.
Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops nuclear fuel technology. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.
