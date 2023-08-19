Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Lightbridge Trading Up 9.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LTBR traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.78. 138,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,366. Lightbridge has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $60.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.69.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightbridge

Lightbridge Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Lightbridge by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Lightbridge by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lightbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lightbridge by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops nuclear fuel technology. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

