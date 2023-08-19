Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.54.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LNC

Lincoln National Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LNC stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,124,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,031. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.81. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $54.59.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 22.54% and a negative net margin of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 739,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter worth $917,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 33.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 272,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 68,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 49.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 783,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,194,000 after buying an additional 260,971 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln National

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.