Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Holdings Reduced by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $2,409,138,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Linde by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,394 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 450.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,456 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Linde by 183.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,411,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $847,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,194 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $450,378,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $375.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $183.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $377.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.68. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $393.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.41.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

