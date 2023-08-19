LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Down 2.7 %

LiqTech International stock opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $4.66. The company has a market cap of $20.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Institutional Trading of LiqTech International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89,789 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 763,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

