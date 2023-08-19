Litecoin Cash 24 Hour Volume Reaches $204.77 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and $204.77 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 789,789,606 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 789,748,949.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00254101 USD and is down -35.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $89.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
