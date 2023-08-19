Litecoin Price Hits $64.19 (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.72 billion and approximately $318.33 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $64.19 or 0.00245901 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000244 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00014947 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,558,664 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

