Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LAD. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $219.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.10.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LAD traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $302.07. 159,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,768. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.46. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $180.00 and a twelve month high of $329.00.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 37.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In related news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 8,815 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.47, for a total transaction of $2,719,163.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,707,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 8,815 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.47, for a total transaction of $2,719,163.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,707,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 17,281 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.45, for a total transaction of $5,347,605.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,391 shares in the company, valued at $71,603,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,167 shares of company stock valued at $11,751,616. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

