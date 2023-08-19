LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Capital raised shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum raised shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.78.

Shares of LPSN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,226. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33. The company has a market cap of $334.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 21,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $101,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,492.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 21,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $101,694.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,492.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 7,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $37,197.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,157.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,414 shares of company stock valued at $154,939. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 32.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 34,089 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 33.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 25,929 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 224.7% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 162,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 112,787 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

