LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

LKQ stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $52.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,077,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,110. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. LKQ has a 52 week low of $46.20 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.88.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LKQ will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

